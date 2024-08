Tutkimus: Sotessa pitää johtaa myös työstä palautumista

Job crafting can protect against health problems caused by workload 7.8.2024 06:00:00 EEST | Press release

Improving one's own working conditions with job crafting can provide a buffer for the physiological adverse effects caused by workload. Study results sparked a need to reform perceptions of the relationship between well-being at work and health. At the same time, it was confirmed that online training on job crafting increased participants’ work engagement.