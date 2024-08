Kim Höijer Tesin talousjohtajaksi ja johtoryhmän jäseneksi

Finland is home to a growing number of clean tech companies 29.6.2024 00:04:21 EEST | Press release

A recent study by Tesi (Finnish Industry Investment) reveals that Finland is steadily increasing its number of cleantech growth companies and that these companies show promising growth rates. Financing availability for the early stages of these companies is fairly good, but there is cause for concern about financing for their later-stage growth. Less than 15% of their later-stage funding rounds are raised entirely domestically, so dependence on international investments is high.