Kellonummen hautausmaalle Green Flag Award -palkinto jo kolmantena vuotena peräkkäin

Green Flag Award to Kellonummi Cemetery for the third year running 15.8.2024 14:30:00 EEST | Press release

Kellonummi cemetery of Espoon seurakunnat (Espoo parishes) has won the prestigious Green Flag Award for 2024 and 2025. Receiving the award for the third time, Kellonummi cemetery convinced the judges with its dignified appearance and impeccable maintenance.