Hoitojonoista hoitoon Viroon? – Muistutuskutsu Mehiläisen toimittajamatkalle Tallinnaan 21.8.

Eyes can also burn in the sun – physician's advice on choosing sunglasses to protect your eyes 30.7.2024

Protecting your eyes from the sun is important because, like your skin, your eyes can also get sunburned. Pekko Hujanen, ophthalmologist at Mehiläinen, explains how excessive sun UV radiation affects the structures of the eye and how eyes can be protected in the summer sun.