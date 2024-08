Vuoden 2026 äitiyspakkauksen tuotteiden tarjouskilpailu on alkanut – tarjouksia pyydetään myös pallosta

General housing allowance will no longer be available for owner-occupied homes starting 1 January 2025 6.8.2024 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

Starting from the beginning of 2025, general housing allowance will no longer be available for owner-occupied homes. Interest payments on housing loans for right-of-occupancy homes will also no longer be taken into account. The changes do not apply to the housing allowance for pensioners.