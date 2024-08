Tasavallan presidentti Alexander Stubb, Susanna Mälkki ja Hilja Grönfors sekä viisi muuta taidealan vaikuttajaa vihittiin Taideyliopiston kunniatohtoreiksi

World mu­sic ed­u­ca­tors gather in Helsinki to dis­cuss sus­tain­abil­ity is­sues in the arts 22.7.2024 16:24:00 EEST | Tiedote

The University of the Arts Helsinki is hosting the 36th World Conference of the International Society for Music Education (ISME) from July 28 to August 2, 2024. The event is expected to bring together over 1300 participants from around the world. This year’s conference theme, “Advocacy for Sustainability in Music Education,” is also closely linked to recent research projects at the University of the Arts Helsinki.