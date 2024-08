DNA:n kupariverkon yritysasiakaspalvelut päättyvät keväällä 2025 osassa Uuttamaata ja Eurajoella

DNA’s new head office is now complete – but will the employees show up? 1.8.2024 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

The new DNA head office opens in the Ilmala District of Helsinki today. The office, called Ilmalanlinna, which stands for Castle Ilmala in Finnish, was designed and built in collaboration with DNA personnel. It is an inspiring meeting place that supports wellbeing and encourages communal work, serving the needs of approximately 1,000 employees. Even with the new head office complete, DNA has no plans to renounce its Flexible method of working that facilitates free remote work. That said, the new head office is still believed to attract personnel to the office.