Jere Vainio: Haukkoen siedettäviä etäisyyksiä, 7.9.–3.11.2024

New public artwork completed in Vaasanpuistikko Square 12.8.2024 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

Torille! is a public artwork by artist Komugi Ando and artist-designer Teemu Salonen newly completed in Vaasanpuistikko Square next to Sörnäinen metro station. In English the phrase Torille! Means “to the market square”, referring to big events that bring people together.