Kaupunkiympäristölautakunnan päätöstiedote 20.8.2024

Major renovation of Aleksis Kiven katu begins in September 19.8.2024

The City of Helsinki is renovating the water supply network on Aleksis Kiven katu and the surrounding streets. GRK Suomi Oy has been selected as the contractor for the project and will start work in the area in early September 2024. Traffic management will be improved on Aleksis Kiven katu and Fleminginkatu as part of the water supply system renovation. Due to the works, there will be temporary changes to pedestrian and cycling routes and public transport stops. The project is estimated to be completed by October 2026.