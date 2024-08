Rakennusten ja yleisten alueiden jaoston päätöstiedote 22.8.2024

Helsinki’s biggest street renovation will move to Taka-Töölö on 2 September 20.8.2024 12:28:13 EEST | Press release

Work on the largest street renovation project in Helsinki to date will move to Taka-Töölö at the beginning of September where the work will cover Mannerheimintie between Runeberginkatu and Reijolankatu, as well as some of the side streets. The renovation will be completed in late 2025.