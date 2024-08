Jussi Merikanto Turun musiikkijuhlasäätiön toimitusjohtajaksi

Turku Music Festival brings Samuli Putro to Logomo and string duo to Ruissalo villa on Night of the Arts 26.7.2024 11:14:23 EEST | Press release

The Night of the Arts will be celebrated again in Turku on 15 August. The Turku Music Festival is contributing music for strings, at a concert by Samuli Putro and another at Villa Leppäniemi in Ruissalo. This is a rare opportunity to see inside a 19th-century villa not usually open to the public.