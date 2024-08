DNA:n ja Telian 3G-verkko sammuu laajoilla alueilla Itä- ja Pohjois-Suomessa

Corporate customer services for DNA’s copper-based network in Eurajoki and parts of Uusimaa will be terminated in spring 2025 20.8.2024 08:45:00 EEST | Press release

Copper-based network technology has served telecommunications for over 160 years, but today, its significance is very limited. DNA first announced the replacement of its copper-based networks with more modern cable, fibre optics and mobile solutions in 2021, and work to decommission the old network began the following year. DNA’s remaining copper-based voice communication services will be terminated by the end of 2024 across Finland. The phased decommissioning of copper-based broadband and voice communication services for corporate customers continues, and these services will be terminated in Eurajoki and parts of Uusimaa on 31 March 2025.