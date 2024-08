Intian suurin kaupallinen satamaoperaattori valitsi Lamorin suunnittelemaan ja toimittamaan öljyntorjuntateknologian suurimpaan satamaansa 

Invitation: Lamor to publish Half-Year Financial Report for 2024 on 25 July 2024 18.7.2024 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

Lamor Corporation Plc Press Release 18 July 2024 at 09:00 a.m. EEST Invitation: Lamor to publish Half-Year Financial Report for 2024 on 25 July 2024 Lamor Corporation Plc will publish its Half-Year Financial Report for 2024 on Thursday, 25 July 2024 approximately at 09:00 a.m. EEST. Webcast for shareholders, analysts and media will be arranged on the same day at 10:00 a.m. EEST. The result will be presented by CEO Johan Grön and CFO Vesa Leino. The webcast includes a Q&A session. Participants are invited to ask questions in English and Finnish via the event chatroom. Please join us at https://lamor.videosync.fi/q2-2024 The presentation material will be available on the same day by 10 a.m. EET on www.lamor.com/investors/reports-and-presentations. A recording of the webcast will be made available later that day. Further enquiries Vesa Leino, CFO, Lamor Corporation Plc, tel. +358 40 759 8956 Lamor in brief Lamor is one of the world’s leading providers of environmental solutions. For four