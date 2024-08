Turun musiikkijuhlista yksi musiikkitalon yhteistyökumppaneista - Kaupunginteatteri ja Turun musiikkijuhlasäätiö strategiseen kumppanuuteen

Autumn programme published for Tuesday concerts taken over by Turku Music Festival from Wäinö Aaltonen Museum 27.8.2024 09:37:37 EEST | Press release

This autumn, the series of free Tuesday concerts previously hosted by the Wäinö Aaltonen Museum will relocate to Art House Turku, rebranded as the Aurora series. This is another addition to the year-round programme of the Turku Music Festival.