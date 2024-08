Kempower toimittanut pikalatausratkaisuja GLIDA:n operoimalle sähköautojen latausasemalle Hyderabadiin Intiaan

Kempower has delivered its fast-charging solutions to a public EV charging hub in Hyderabad, India, operated by GLIDA 29.8.2024 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

Leading DC fast-charging solutions provider Kempower has delivered its EV fast-charging solutions to a public charging hub in Hyderabad, India. The charging hub is operated by GLIDA, formerly Fortum Charge & Drive India, and Kempower acted as one of the EV charging solutions providers for the hub.