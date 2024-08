Gofore toteuttamaan Kelan yhden hakemuksen malli -hanketta

Gofore’s Chief Financial Officer on sick leave 13.8.2024 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

Gofore’s CFO and Executive Management Team member, Mr Teppo Talvinko is absent on sick leave for the time being. Head of Financial Controlling and Treasury, Mr Ville Räsänen will act as Talvinko’s replacement. Investor contacts are requested as usual through Head of IR Ms Emmi Berlin at InvestorRelations@gofore.com. Gofore will communicate again when Talvinko returns from his sick leave. More information: Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc tel. +358 40 540 2280 mikael.nylund@gofore.com