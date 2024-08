Päätöstiedote: kulttuuri- ja vapaa-aikalautakunnan kokous 29.8.2024

Renewal of Rikhardinkatu Library progressing and customers invited to participate in planning 29.8.2024 07:50:00 EEST | Press release

Rikhardinkatu Library is the oldest building in the Nordic countries to be designed as a public library. The City of Helsinki is developing the library's services and will carry out a renovation of the premises during 2026–2027. The planning of the renewal is being carried out in close collaboration with city residents.