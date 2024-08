Varma rakennuttaa Pasilaan Suomen korkeimman toimistotalon – 32-kerroksinen toimitila käynnistää Keski-Pasilan tornialueen kehityksen

Varma’s half-year returns driven by the strong performance of listed equities – investments yielded 5.9 per cent 16.8.2024 09:01:42 EEST | Press release

Varma’s 5.9 per cent return on investments relied on the equity markets’ favourable development, which continued in the first six months of the year. The US economy, which has bolstered global economic development, remained strong, but as summer progressed, the outlook became more uncertain. Varma invested EUR 1.5 billion in a US climate fund.