Muutoksia Proventia Group Oyj:n johtoryhmässä: lakiasiainjohtaja Sanna Raatikainen ja akkuliiketoiminnan tuotepäällikkö Jari Granath johtoryhmän jäseniksi

Proventia Group Corporation's Half-Year Business Report January-June 2024 30.8.2024 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

Slower-than-expected growth and structural change in the Test Solutions business were reflected in net sales and profitability April–June 2024 in brief The Group’s net sales decreased by 6.3% from the previous year to EUR 13.3 (14.2) million. Operating profit was EUR 1.4 (1.8) million. Profit for the period was EUR 1.1 (1.4) million. Earnings per share (undiluted) were EUR 0.07 (0.09). January–June 2024 in brief The Group’s net sales decreased by 12.3% from the previous year to EUR 24.3 (27.7) million. Operating profit was EUR 1.7 (2.6) million. Profit for the period was EUR 1.2 (2.1) million. Earnings per share (undiluted) were 0.07 (0.13). The group had 213 (203) employees at the end of June. The figures in brackets refer to the same period in the previous year.