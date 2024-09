Yksityislääkärikäynnit eivät ole lisääntyneet merkittävästi – Kela-korvausten nostosta lisäeuroja kohdentui eniten suurituloisille

Kela selects Gofore as partner for implementation of single benefit application model 28.8.2024 14:30:00 EEST | Press release

Kela is working on a single benefit application model in accordance with the time frame set in the Government Programme. Through a competitive tendering process, Kela has selected Gofore Oyj as its partner for the implementation. The aim of the single benefit application service is that the customer can apply for several benefits using a single application form.