Huippuvireessä oleva Adele Sauros Quartet Jazzliiton kiertueella syyskuussa

Finnish Jazz Federation's Yrjö Award to saxophonist Linda Fredriksson – The new Taimi Award aimed at young musicians to pianist and wind instrumentalist Joonatan Henriksson 3.11.2023 19:30:00 EET | Press release

The most prestigious recognitions in the Finnish jazz scene were awarded at the Tampere Jazz Happening on Friday, November 3rd. The Yrjö Award from the Finnish Jazz Federation was presented to saxophonist Linda Fredriksson, while the new Taimi Award for young musicians was given to pianist and wind instrumentalist Joonatan Henriksson. Concert organiser Marita Nyrhinen received the “Shadow Yrjö” recognition for her contributions to jazz culture, presented by Yle Jazz Radio.