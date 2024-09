VR keskittyy ydinliiketoimintaansa - suunnittelee luopuvansa asemien ravintolaliiketoiminnasta

The first VR branded train runs today from Stockholm to Gothenburg 26.8.2024 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

Today marks the start of operation for the first VR branded green train, featuring a new exterior design, on the Stockholm–Gothenburg route in Sweden. VR acquired the long-distance train operations of MTRX in May. The operations will now continue under the VR brand, with customer service available at vrresa.se.