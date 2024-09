Suomen ja Viron välinen EstLink 2 -sähkönsiirtoyhteys palaa kaupalliseen käyttöön

Tender for frequency containment reserves for 2025 23.8.2024 09:49:39 EEST | Press release

Fingrid organizes annual market tender for Frequency Containment Reserve for Normal Operation (FCR-N) and the Frequency Containment Reserve for Disturbances maintenance for the period 1.1.2025–31.12.2025. Bid must be submitted to Fingrid at latest 27.9.2024 16.00 (EET).