Eurojackpotissa löytyi yksi täysosuma – Suomeen kaksi suurvoittoa

January-June 2024: Veikkaus prepared for the overhaul of the gambling system while focusing on digital and international business 2.9.2024 10:31:11 EEST | Press release

Veikkaus took major steps in the development of digital gaming and international business in the period from January to June 2024. Fennica Gaming, subsidiary to the company, continued to grow, and Veikkaus doubled its’ investments in business development during the first half of the year. This way the company prepares for the partial multi-licence system that will be adopted in Finland in 2027, in accordance with the draft legislation on new gambling system.