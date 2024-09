Lisää taidetta Sompasaaren asukkaiden arkeen ja juhlaan – uudet julkiset teokset Pekka Kauhaselta ja Heini Aholta

New public artworks completed to the delight of day care and school children in Helsinki 3.9.2024 14:45:00 EEST | Press release

Three new public artworks have been completed in Helsinki’s educational institutions. Curated by HAM Helsinki Art Museum, Inka Bell has created a work for Pakila Primary School, Alma Heikkilä for Käpylä Comprehensive School, and Jan Lütjohann for Daycare Honkasuo.