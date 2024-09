Maahanmuuttoviraston ulkomaalaisasioiden IT-palveluiden kilpailutus on valmistunut

New border procedure introduced on 1 September 2024 2.9.2024 10:05:26 EEST | Press release

The legislative amendments that introduce a new border procedure have now entered into force. The amendments also include new grounds for using an accelerated procedure to process asylum applications at the Finnish Immigration Service. The amendments concern the Aliens Act, and they are not connected with the border security act that was adopted on 16 July 2024.