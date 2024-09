Vahvat talousosaajat Matti Paavonen ja Petri Rouvinen tukemaan Sitran uutta suuntaa

Finland can significantly increase plant protein production by 2040 to secure security of supply and diversify nutrition 5.9.2024 02:00:00 EEST | Press release

Domestic plant protein production could be tripled by 2040 compared to today. This will require major efforts, such as diversifying farming, improving profitability and building value chains. Domestic plant proteins can play a significant role in ensuring Finland’s self-sufficiency and healthy nutrition.