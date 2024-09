Elinkeino- ja kilpailukykyjaosto: Suunnitteluvaraukset Tapiolan Lämmölle, Meripelastajille ja Vesiurheilukeskus Laguunille

Sexual harassment of children and young people has become more common – Helsinki Metropolitan Area schools, upper secondary educational institutions and youth centres help children identify and react to harassment 3.9.2024 09:26:04 EEST | Press release

The results of the biennial School Health Survey show that sexual harassment of children and young people has become more common. It has been realised that it may be difficult for children and young people to identify sexual harassment. This year, schools, upper secondary education and youth centres in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area will address the phenomenon so that children and young people can learn to identify and react to sexual harassment. The topic will be discussed in schools from grade 5 upwards in an age-appropriate manner in Espoo, Helsinki, Kauniainen and Vantaa. Material on the topic will also be produced for the channels of social media influencers popular among young people.