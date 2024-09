Medialle: Suomen Pankki julkaisee Suomen talouden väliennusteen ma 16.9.

Value and number of contactless payments grew in the second quarter of 2024 4.9.2024 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The second quarter of 2024 saw the highest quarterly value of card payments on record since 2022 at EUR 19.0 billion, i.e. EUR 0.5 billion above the previous peak. This represents continuation of a long-term upward trend. In the second quarter of 2024, Finnish payment cards were used to make a total of 635 million card payments, i.e. 7% more than in the corresponding period a year earlier. The aggregate value of contactless payments made in the second quarter of 2024 was EUR 6.8 billion, 18% more than in the corresponding period a year earlier. In the second quarter, a total of 402 million card payments were made using the contactless feature, 10% more than in the second quarter of 2023. In comparison with the first quarter, the number of contactless payments also increased by 62 million (18%), and the aggregate value grew by EUR 1.2 billion (22%) in the second quarter of 2024. A total of 106 million remote card payments were initiated on a computer or mobile device in the second quart