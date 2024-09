Yhtä opiskelupaikkaa VAMKissa tavoittelee parhaimmillaan lähes 100 hakijaa

Vaasa Campus Festival - the joint opening festival of all university students in Vaasa kicks off the academic year 6.9.2024 07:30:00 EEST | Press release

Vaasa Campus Festival warmly welcomes both new and returning university students to the city and the new academic year, now for the fifth time. The event, held on September 11th, gathers all university students studying in Vaasa to celebrate the start of the academic year together at the Vaasa market square.