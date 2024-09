Sijoittajat-dokumenttisarjassa neljä nuorta jahtaa kaikkien aikojen nousua

Yle will launch news in Arabic and Somali in autumn 2024 12.9.2024 10:00:00 EEST | Tiedote

Yle Uutiset news service will improve its service for minority languages by launching news in Arabic and Somali on 23 September. The news serving these language groups is an experiment that will last less than a year. The editor for the Arabic-language news is Esraa Ismaeel and the editors for the Somali-language news are journalists Wali Hashi and Horio Abdulkadir.