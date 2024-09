EMBARGO 12.9.2024 klo 00.01: Suurin saajaryhmä yleistä asumistukea vuonna 2023 saaneista oli opiskelijoita – eniten tukea maksettiin suuriin yliopistokaupunkeihin

A joint service point for the City of Pori, the Satakunta wellbeing services county and Kela will open in Pori on 16 September 10.9.2024 10:14:14 EEST | Press release

A new joint service point for the City of Pori, the Satakunta wellbeing services county and Kela will open on 16 September in Palojoenkulma on Yrjönkatu in Pori. This means that customers will have access to adult social work services, integration services, employment services and social welfare services, all in one place.