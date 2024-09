Scanfil saavutti Science Based Targets -aloitteen hyväksynnän

Skytree partners with Scanfil to scaleup Direct Air Capture manufacturing across the globe 4.9.2024 15:00:00 EEST | Press release

Skytree, a leader in carbon capture, partners with Scanfil to scale manufacturing globally. Scanfil will produce Skytree’s Cumulus and Stratus DAC units, capturing up to 1,000kg of CO2 daily. This collaboration aims to meet global demand for DAC systems, supporting Skytree’s goal of capturing 10m tonnes of CO2 by 2030.