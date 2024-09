Auttamisen sovellus Commun perustaja Karoliina Kauhanen edustaa Suomea huippukokouksessa Kanadassa

Neighborly help at the touch of a button - See how the municipality of Lapinlahti strengthens its community 9.9.2024 10:01:01 EEST | Press release

Lapinlahti municipality and Finland's most popular helping app Commu are launching a collaboration to strengthen community spirit and increase the well-being of local residents. Lapinlahti residents can now easily request help and offer it to their neighbours via Commu, taking helping to a new level and enabling people to meet on a larger scale.