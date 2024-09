Jos vastuullista ei löydy, valtio vastaa radioaktiivisista jätteistä

Voluntary radiation measurement team meets for exercise in Porvoo on 31 August 26.8.2024 12:02:02 EEST | Press release

The radiation measurement team, which consists of volunteers, will practice radiation measurements on people and cooperation with authorities on Saturday, 31 August, 2024, in Kokonhalli, Porvoo. The Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) and the wellbeing services county of East Uusimaa are responsible for organizing the exercise. The exercise is part of the radiation measurement team’s training.