Perinnebiotooppien tila on edelleen heikko

How does local biodiversity affect the development of the human immune system? 5.9.2024 13:00:00 EEST | Press release

Jenni Lehtimäki, a senior research scientist at the Finnish Environment Institute (Syke), has received €1.73 million in research funding from the European Research Council (ERC). The research aims to investigate how organisms other than bacteria influence the development of the human immune system and children’s health.