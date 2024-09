Suomen Pankin väliennuste: Talouden toipuminen on tahmeaa

Bank of Finland’s interim forecast: Sticky recovery in Finland’s economy 16.9.2024 11:01:00 EEST | Press release

According to the Bank of Finland’s interim forecast, published today, the Finnish economy will contract by 0.5% for the full year 2024, and the recovery will be slow. The economy will then grow by 1.1% in 2025. Growth will gather pace somewhat in 2026, rising to 1.8%. In the early part of this year, growth in the Finnish economy was subdued. Private consumption and private investment have been weak, and the fragile economic growth has relied on exports and public demand. The labour market has felt the effects of the sluggish economy, and inflation has slowed considerably. The recovery of the Finnish economy in the immediate years ahead will be underpinned by various factors. Purchasing power will be supported by an improvement in employment, a moderate inflation rate and a rise in earnings. In addition, the export outlook will benefit from a strengthening of the euro area economy. Household and business confidence is expected to be restored gradually, and the financial markets are anti