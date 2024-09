Goforen hallituksen puheenjohtaja Timur Kärjestä Vuoden yritysjohtaja 2024

Reputation & Trust Analysis: Gofore’s reputation again 3rd best of Finnish listed companies 23.8.2024 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

Gofore’s reputation as a listed company is Finland’s third best in Finnish private investors’ opinion for the second year in a row and number one in digitalization companies. Behind the good reputation are consistent work, a credible strategy, transparent reporting and approachable investor relations.