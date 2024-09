Helsinki-Vantaalla voi katsoa nyt oopperaa ja balettia maksutta − Finavia ja Suomen kansallisooppera ja -baletti kutsuvat matkustajat kulttuurimatkalle

Historic route opening: Discover Airlines makes the route from Kittilä to Frankfurt a year-round one 12.8.2024 13:17:15 EEST | Press release

In December 2024, Discover Airlines, a leisure airline part of the Lufthansa group, begins its first route in Finland with year-round scheduled flights from Frankfurt, Germany to Kittilä Airport. The opening is historic, as international scheduled flights have not been flown to Kittilä for several decades during the summer season.