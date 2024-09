Kempower julkaisee uuden sukupolven latausalustan suorituskykytiedot: erinomainen hyötysuhde ja tehokerroin

Kempower and Candela announces: Electric boat crosses the Baltic Sea – sets world record 12.9.2024 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

A group of Swedes set a world record by driving a hydrofoiling Candela C-8 between Stockholm and the Finnish autonomous region of Åland, marking the first time an electric boat has crossed the Baltic Sea. They even returned the same day – at 95% lower costs than a fossil-fuel-powered boat.