Jotain tuttua, jotain vierasta – Porvoon museon joulu vie kävijät 1700-luvulle

Opposites attract this summer in the art exhibitions in Porvoo Museum 7.6.2024 12:24:30 EEST | Press release

Art lovers are in for a treat as Porvoo Museum opens three new art exhibitions in summer 2024. Albert Edelfelt 170, The Old Town Hall 9.6.2024−30.4.2026 Silhouette. The Long Outline, The Old Town Hall 9.62024.−30.4.2026 Porvoo Triennale. Space is a common thing, Holm House 9.6.−1.9.2024