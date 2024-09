Liityntäpysäköinti Föli-sovelluksella

GreenImpact® – New Feature of Seutu+ 19.8.2024 10:19:33 EEST | Press release

PayiQ has added GreenImpact® feature to Seutu+ app. This service combines commuter benefit system with CO2 and mobility summary and encourages users to save CO2 through gamification. GreenImpact® also aims to support companies of the region in meeting Scope 3 emissions requirements.