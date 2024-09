Tampereen yliopisto toteuttaa uraauurtavaa akkututkimusta EU-rahoituksella

Tampere University to carry out pioneering battery research with EU funding 25.9.2024 08:15:00 EEST | Tiedote

Tampere University has been awarded €1 million in Horizon Europe funding for two ground-breaking projects aimed at advancing the development and large-scale production of next-generation (Gen4b) lithium metal anode solid-state batteries (LiM-SSBs). The projects, called SOLVE and HyList, are set to revolutionise battery technology by focusing on the development of safer and more durable batteries for mobility applications.