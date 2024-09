Helsingin kaupunkiympäristölautakunnan ympäristö- ja lupajaoston päätökset 26.9.2024

Invitation to the media: opening ceremony for computer-themed Playground Ruoholahti on 1 October 2024 25.9.2024 15:44:26 EEST | Press release

The first themed playground in Helsinki was opened in Ruoholahti after new computer-themed play equipment was installed in Playground Ruoholahti during the renovation of the playground. The opening ceremony for the new and improved playground will be held on Tuesday 1 October at 10.30–13.00.