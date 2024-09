Kempower toimittaa pikalatausratkaisuja Revelille Manhattanin Pier 36 -latausasemalle, New York Cityn nopeimmalle latausasemalle

Kempower to deliver EV fast-charging Solutions to Zeon, one of India’s largest Charge Point Operators 24.9.2024 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

Leading EV fast-charging solutions provider Kempower has partnered with Zeon, one of India's largest Charge Point Operators (CPOs), to deploy EV fast-charging solutions across India. This collaboration will cater to the growing need for reliable and scalable charging infrastructure, focusing on India’s strategic highway network.