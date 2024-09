Finnish Livestock Farming Already Delivers on Sustainability

How can the future CAP contribute to sustainable livestock farming? The Central Union of Agricultural Producers and Forest owners, MTK, organised a seminar in the European Parliament together with MEP Elsi Katainen.

"In the mission letters to the new commissioners, there is a change from the original Green Deal to a more holistic approach on sustainability", started MEP Katainen the seminar.

"The new CAP should enable food production in all areas of the EU and guarantee food security", reminded the minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayah. "Sustainability has three pillars economic, ecologic, and social and all of them are equally important."

Director General (European Commission, DG Agri) Wolfgang Burtscher brought up new CAP discussions where livestock is not just negative anymore. There is much more to it, he said. Also, it needs to be considered which externalities need legislation. "How far can we go with mandatory legislation and what can we reach with voluntary incentives? Both have their place and use."

It is essential to support livestock farming towards greater sustainability while recognising and accelerating efforts already made. The Strategic Dialogue calls for financial support for sustainable practices, investments and technologies, also from outside the CAP. Advice and education are needed to implement these. A sustainable food system and balanced healthy and sustainable diet includes both plant and animal-based food. “It is crucial in promoting sustainable animal production to create a level playing field, as well as to demand stronger enforcement of existing EU legislation​ and coherence between trade policy and sustainability requirements​”, said director Johan Åberg, MTK.

Sustainable Livestock Farming 24.9.2024 European parliament: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EF_2nvX2xn0

More information:



Possibilities for Sustainable Farming:

https://www.mtk.fi/web/en/-/sustainable-livestock

Marjukka Mattio, Senior Advisor – dairy , +358 50 533 8924, marjukka.mattio@mtk.fi

Juho Kyntäjä, Senior Advisor - meat, +358 40 517 6972, juho.kyntaja@mtk.fi