Helsingin kaupunginhallitukselta lausunnot ASP-​lainsäädännön lakihankkeeseen sekä kulttuuripoliittiseen selontekoon

The Mellunpuisto construction project at Mellunmäki has started – 17 modern residential buildings will be built at Pallaksentie and Ounasvaarantie 26.9.2024 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Mellunpuisto construction project at Mellunmäki has started. Seven old buildings were demolished and 17 modern apartment buildings will be built on the same plots, forming a new blockat Mellunpuisto.