HUSin hengityslaitteen varassa elävien potilaiden ryhmäkoti suljetaan ensi vuonna

Influenza vaccinations for at-risk groups and their immediate family starting at HUS: COVID-19 vaccines also available to at-risk groups in Meilahti Tower Hospital 27.9.2024 11:50:54 EEST | Press release

Influenza and COVID-19 vaccines are given in Meilahti Tower Hospital from September 30, 2024. Hyvinkää Hospital and New Children's Hospital will begin vaccinating against influenza and COVID-19 in October.