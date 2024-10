Raportti: DNA:n asiakkaat käyttävät mobiilidataa eniten Euroopassa – kasvava datankäyttö vaatii energiatehokkaan verkon

Parents estimate that almost half of the children want to limit their time on their phones 4.9.2024 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

Children’s desire to limit their phone use has increased over the past year, as became evident from a school survey conducted by DNA. According to this year’s School Survey, as many as 45% of children and adolescents aged 5–12 years and 13–16 years want to limit their time on the phone themselves, the children’s parents have assessed. The majority of parents estimate that a suitable daily time for phone use for children 5–12 years of age should be used no more than 1–2 hours a day. In reality, phones are used much more.