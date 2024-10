Maahanmuuttovirasto sulkee kaksi alaikäisten ryhmäkotia

Longer period of residence required for citizenship 1.10.2024 11:51:29 EEST | Press release

The period of residence required for acquiring Finnish citizenship will be extended as of 1 October 2024. The general period of residence requirement will be 8 years. The purpose of the amended legislation regarding citizenship is to emphasise the importance of successful integration as a prerequisite for citizenship. For applicants who meet the language skills requirement, for example, the required period of residence will be 5 years.